JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Hinds Pre-K collaborative held its first citywide “Happy Bee-Day” birthday bash on Saturday, July 9.

Parents and their kids got to enjoy a dance party, cupcakes and face painting. The buzzing event promotes pre-k enrollment for the upcoming school year. JPS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Cormack said education should start at an early age.

“It all starts very early. Get them started strong at four-years-old, and we can see it have a benefit for graduation rates down the line,” said Cormack.

Families were also given free admission to the Mississippi Children’s Museum.