LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lexington police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot.

The incident happened on the square near Yazoo Street around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

Lexington Police Chief Charles Henderson said the 18-year-old victim was shot once in the back and once in the thigh while she was in the passenger side of a vehicle.

According to Henderson, the passenger side of the vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Henderson said the victim was in stable condition.