JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and killed.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 11 on Industrial Park Drive near Interstate 220.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman inside a black Nissan Altima. She had been shot multiple times.

Brown said the unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. When she arrived, doctors discovered she was pregnant. They performed an emergency C-section, but the infant died.

Brown said the woman also died as a result of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).