Pregnant woman shot, killed on Beasley Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and killed on Beasley Road near Brownlee Street Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

Officer Sam Brown said the 23-year-old victim, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times. She died at the scene, along with her unborn child.

Police said one of the suspects has been identified as Joseph Brown. There are three other male suspects in the case. According to Brown, the men followed the family from a nearby gas station in a silver BMW with a Texas tag that reads: PLY5622.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

If you know the location of the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).