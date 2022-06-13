JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at a Jackson church announced several events to celebrate the Juneteenth weekend.

New Horizon Hill Church officials said the events include resource seminars, a tribute to Blues singer Bobby Rush, a concert and the state’s largest wedding ceremony.

Organizers said they expect more than 5,000 people to attend the activities.

With public safety being a top priority, they said there will be strict protocols in place to ensure the safety of attendees.

“Security is at the top of our list as far as us having a safe event. The last thing I want to say is that we believe that we have enough faith in Jackson that the people will make not just our Juneteenth a safe event, but that all Juneteenth will be a safe event,” said Pastor Allan Cole.

The events will be free for the public from June 17-19.