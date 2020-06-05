Preparing for protests: Doctor encourages COVID-19 precautions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people are expected to protest outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson Saturday afternoon. They’re calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Dr. Timothy Quinn is encouraging protesters to follow CDC guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If an individual chooses to protest, it’s very important that they wear a mask. Number two, practice social distancing as much as possible. Try to maintain six feet from people around them as much as they can. And lastly, protest peacefully, don’t engage in any aggressive behavior, any looting, but do it in a peaceful manner, so that you can get out there and support the cause.”

Dr. Quinn said anyone wanting to protest should be aware of their own health risk factors.