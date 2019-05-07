Preparing for severe weather with the Mississippi Insurance Department Video Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - The first full week of May is Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Mississippi Insurance Department says it's a good time to make sure you're ready for any kind of dangerous storm.

Flooding and storm damage is unpredictable, which means it's better to prepare now than later.

Homeowners are usually left with thousands of dollars in damage after severe weather rolls through.

The Mississippi Insurance Department explains it's important to know what's covered in your home.

Deputy Director of Consumer Affairs, Ryan Blakeney, says, "Talk to your agent about which personal items are covered. Most of the items in your house are covered, but there are certain items that need to be scheduled such as guns, furs, and certain amounts of money.”

For homeowners who want an easier way to keep track of items in their home, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners have a phone app.

However, if you don't want to use the app Blakeney suggests documenting everything.

"Go back to the home. See if you could mitigate against any future damage." He added, "But when you do go back, make sure that you’re careful because there could be downed power lines, collapsed walls and obstacles that could harm you or your family.”

Mississippi Insurance Department also encourages people to have a "go-bag" handy.

A "go-bag" would contain cash, medications, a battery-powered radio, a gallon of water, and important documents (ex: birth certificate, social security card and a copy of your insurance policy).

For more information about insurance policies and what's usually covered, click here.