President Trump is all in for a second term, announcing his run from a packed arena in Orlando, Florida with plenty more people in an overflow area.
Supporters of the president started lining up Monday afternoon for the opportunity to hear and see him.
Twenty thousand people filled the Amway center to see president trump launch his campaign.
The president hit on several topics that are favorites of his supporters, including attacks on his opponents and members of the media.
The trump campaign expects to raise at least $18 million Tuesday and plans to roll out a secure app supporters can use to organize, donate and get out the vote.
Pres. Trump announces reelection campaign
President Trump is all in for a second term, announcing his run from a packed arena in Orlando, Florida with plenty more people in an overflow area.