President Trump considers changing citizenship rights

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Less than a week before the midterm elections, President Trump is promising a controversial immigration order that could stir up his supporters and help win more votes for Republicans.

Angelica Alvarez reports on the proposed plan.

President Trump is preparing to challenge a 150- year-old constitutional standard that anyone born in America becomes an American citizen.



The president told the political news site Axios he plans to sign an executive order to quote.. "Remove the right to citizenship for babies of non- citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on u-s soil." Now how ridiculous, we are the only country in the world where a person comes in has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the Us. for 85 years with all the benefits. It is ridiculous. It is ridiculous the 14th amendment, passed after the civil war, specifically states "all persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens."

The President did not offer any timetable on when he would sign the order, which would almost certainly be challenged in the courts.

