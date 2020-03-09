President Trump endorses Mississippi congressmen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Donald Trump announced that he has endorsed Michael Guest for Mississippi Congressman.
Below is a statement from Trump via Twitter:
Congressman Michael Guest (@GuestCongress) is an incredible fighter for the Great State of Mississippi. Michael is strong on Crime and the Border, he loves our Military and Vets. Michael has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Get out and Vote for Michael tomorrow, March 10th!Donald Trump
The president also took it social media to announce his endorsement for Steven Palazzo.
Congressman @StevenPalazzo is doing a fantastic job for the people of Mississippi. He strongly supports our #MAGA Agenda. Steven will continue to protect your #2A, & Support our INCREDIBLE Vets & Military. Steven has my Complete Endorsement. VOTE for Steven tomorrow, March 10th!Donald Trump