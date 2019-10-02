President Trump endorses Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- President Donald Trump sent out a tweet endorsing Tate Reeves for Governor of Mississippi.
Mississippi, there is a VERY important election for Governor on November 5th. I need you to Get Out and Vote for our Great Republican nominee, @TateReeves. Tate is strong on Crime, tough on Illegal Immigration, and will protect your Second Amendment….Trump via Twitter
Tate Reeves is running against Democratic Jim Hood.
The two will face off in a debate on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi on October 10 beginning at 7:00 PM.
WJTV’s Byron Brown and Greg Hurst of WREG in Memphis will serve as moderators. The debate will go from 7:00 PM- 8:00 PM and will have a two-minute internal break. Each candidate will have sixty seconds to answer direct questions.