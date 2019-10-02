President Trump endorses Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- President Donald Trump sent out a tweet endorsing Tate Reeves for Governor of Mississippi.

Tate Reeves is running against Democratic Jim Hood.

Mississippi, there is a VERY important election for Governor on November 5th. I need you to Get Out and Vote for our Great Republican nominee, @TateReeves. Tate is strong on Crime, tough on Illegal Immigration, and will protect your Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The two will face off in a debate on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi on October 10 beginning at 7:00 PM.

WJTV’s Byron Brown and Greg Hurst of WREG in Memphis will serve as moderators. The debate will go from 7:00 PM- 8:00 PM and will have a two-minute internal break. Each candidate will have sixty seconds to answer direct questions.