Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg discuss criminal justice reform in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made a visit to Jackson, joining Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and other community members to discuss criminal justice reform.

Bloomberg has come under fire for his former support of the Stop and Frisk law, which was ruled unconstitutional. He said it was a mistake and apologized. Bloomberg said he’s working to support new criminal justice policies that do not disproportionately affect people of color.

This is the second time in two years the former New York City mayor has visited Mississippi.