Preventing tragedies involving firearms

RAYMOND, Miss.(WJTV) – A tragedy involving an 11-year-old girl is putting gun safety in focus.

On Sunday, Asia Turner died after accidentally shooting herself in the face with a firearm that was left unsecured in her home.

WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis spoke with a firearm specialist from Boondocks Firearms Training Academy about how incidents like these impact gun owners in the long run.

General Manager Chad Winkler explained, ” A kid getting themselves injured is a tragedy for the family, but it’s also a big set back for the Second Amendment rights and gun rights community.”

Winkler says with the advancement of technology there’s no need to freely hide guns under pillows or in a nightstand.

He says a few ways to protect everyone in the home is to invest in a gun case and teach children what to do if they encounter a gun.

Winkler adds places like Boondocks offer programs for adults and children as young as Pre-K.

He explained, a child is never too young to learn about gun safety.

“We will come out there and explain to them how to become aware of what to do if they have a firearm in the house or if they find a firearm in the house… and they get a little backpack, they go through the process of learning these proper response.”

Boonie the Sheepdog is used by Boondocks to teach children three important steps if they encounter a firearm.

Pause Turn your tail Sniff out an adult.

The 501(c) organization travels to schools, churches and daycares to educate children for free.

For more information of Boondocks, click here.