Princeton Moody's tragic death grips the town of Laurel Video

A first grader in Laurel was killed in what police are calling a tragic accident Monday evening.

Around 6 pm Princeton Moody was crossing the street next to Laurel High School and the football stadium when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He passed away later that evening from his injuries.

Captain Earl Reed with the Laurel Police Department says he's been working at the department for a long time, but this incident hits especially close to home for him.

"Princeton, he's one of my guys that goes to church with me. And every Sunday, he'll find me and he'll be like, 'Detective, let's go do the offering. I'm gonna help you do the offering.' So, like I said, it really hits home."

We reached out to the family but they did not respond to requests for comment. Laurel public schools also declined to comment. At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.

