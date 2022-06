GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A PriorityOne Bank branch is set to open on Calhoun Parkway in Gluckstadt.

The Northside Sun reported the branch will be a full-service retail banking and lending establishment.

According to the newspaper, the bank will be built in a 4,100 square foot modern farmhouse style building with three drive-thru lanes, a commercial deposit lane and an interactive teller machine.