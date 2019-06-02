Pro-Choice advocates call abortion bans "assault on women"

In response to Mississippi’s fetal heartbeat law, dozens of pro-choice advocates gathered at the State Capitol tonight to advocate for safe legal abortions.



Protestors are advocating that women’s health be left between them and their doctors.



Many of the attendees tonight shared their stories of what they or close relatives faced when dealing with decisions that led them to abortion. They want lawmakers to stop putting restrictions on abortions.



“When a rapist is going to get less time than someone who performs an abortion or someone to that affect yes I think it’s an assault on women’s rights,” Kim Gibson stated. “Women’s rights are human rights and when you take away women’s autonomy and the choices with their body yes that is an assault on women’s rights.”



“I could sit here and share my abortion story with you but I’m not because it’s not anyone else’s business,” Amelie Hahn told us. “As a woman I’m more than capable to make my own decisions on my own, I’m more than capable to have my own opinion and what my life is all about.”



The group plans to hold more meetings in the future to urge legislators to not make any more attempts for abortions bans. Mississippi’s fetal heartbeat bill was temporarily struck down last month.