JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Progressive is giving away over 100 cars to military veterans.

Thursday, a Jackson veteran and his family were given the keys to a newly refurbished vehicle.

Anthony Kennedy was the one who received his car today. He says the first stop he will make in his new car is to church. He no longer has to wait for a ride to be able to get around town.

This is Progressive’s seventh annual Keys to Progress event.