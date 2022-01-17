Project to clean up gasoline leak at Main Harbor in final phase

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Main Harbor Development LLC (MHD) announced a project to restore contaminated soil at Main Harbor is in the final stages.

A gas fueling station opened in the affected area in the 1970s with two 6,000 gallon underground gasoline tanks. Samples of the environment showed that the tanks leaked gasoline into the soil. The tanks were removed in 1986 and the Reservoir was not affected.

MHD discovered the contamination during pre-construction work on the property. Leaders said the contaminated soil has been removed.

MHD Interim Manager Michael Stuart said when the project is finished, three piers will be built if approved by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. The construction would begin in February, and Stuart said he hopes they will be ready to be used in May.