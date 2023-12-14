JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sticking to a Christmas budget is difficult for many, but the average person in the Jackson metro will have to do more with less.

The average projected holiday budget in Jackson is $537. This is the third lowest rate among major metropolitan areas across the country. Gulfport’s average holiday budget is slightly better at $564, but this is the 5th lowest nationally.

To determine the cities with the biggest holiday budgets, WalletHub compared 558 cities across five key metrics:

Income; Age; Debt-to-income ratio; Monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio; and Savings-to-monthly expenses ratio

Their calculation is based on WalletHub’s proprietary algorithm, which considers the aforementioned five factors to determine the holiday budget for a particular city.

Economic factors likely play into the average holiday budgets for Mississippians. WalletHub also states that Mississippi has the 49th-best job market and the 48th-best economic environment in the U.S. Mississippi also has the third-lowest average starting salary and the fifth-lowest median income nationwide.

However, national trends also likely play into these numbers. $100 in December 2019 has roughly the same buying power as $119 in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The target interest rate set by the Federal Reserve was between 1.5 and 1.75% at this point in 2019. It is currently between 5.25 and 5.5%. Consumer goods, childcare, and food have also increased in price since 2019.

Experts recommend not spending more than you have and making a budget tailored to your financial situation. WalletHub has tools to help those do so and develop a custom holiday budget. For more information, click here.