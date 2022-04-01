VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Prom will return after two years to Warren Central High School in Vicksburg on Saturday, April 2. Authorities said they’re also working to make sure students stay safe during the event.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace along with his deputies will be in attendance for the prom. There will be extra patrol units on the outside of the Vicksburg Convention Center to make sure everyone is safe.

Sheriff Pace asked the student body to be responsible and to watch out for impaired drivers.

“Statistically, these kids are much more likely to be seriously injured or killed from some type of accident than they are any of the illnesses,” the sheriff said.

According to Vicksburg Police Sgt. Nicholas Carson, the hardest part about being an officer around this time is not being a buzz kill to the kids while continuing to protect the community.

Juniors and seniors at Warren Central did attend a prom safety assembly ahead of prom to learn about driving safely.