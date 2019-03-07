Promote the Vote exhibit

Jackson students are turning public policy into an art contest.

The Secretary of State Delbert Hoseman showed off the winners of the ‘Promote the Vote’ contest today at Jackson State.

“We wanted to give the arts and opportunity to express themselves and young men and women to look towards a future. So we ask them to draw what you see now and what Mississippi will be like in future, tell us where you want to go because all of us in public policy are just placeholders for people in the future and this is just awesome.”

Promote the vote is the Secretary of State’s civic engagement and voting program for students across the state.

