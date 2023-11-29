JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The state rested their case against the woman accused of killing a mother and her infant son during a crash in Hinds County two years ago.

Beth Ann White is accused of killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex, while driving under the influence. White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI.

Prosecutors called an additional three witnesses to the stand on Wednesday to testify about what occurred on November 1, 2021.

Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. James Shiflett said Conaway’s two other children, Chelsea and Chloe, were brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with life-threatening brain and spinal injuries following the fatal crash.

Shiflett said the two children survived after a series of surgeries.

The state alleges White’s blood alcohol content level was .273% the night of the crash, which is nearly three times more than the legal limit.

Court will resume on Thursday, November 30 at 8:30 a.m.