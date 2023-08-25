JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The prosecution rested its case in the trial of William “Polo” Edwards on Friday, August 25.

Edwards is accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis inside Shadow Robinson’s Clinton home on May 1, 2022.

On Friday, the state called their final two witnesses. One of the witnesses was Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Ariane Robinson, who performed the autopsy on Davis.

Robinson walked the jury through the nine gunshot wounds that killed Davis.

The state also called Forensic Scientist Melissa DeBerry to the stand. She specializes in identifying firearms and ammunition. She analyzed the bullets found in Davis.

Of the six bullets analyzed, DeBerry concluded that two of them were 9mm caliber bullets. Four other bullets fell in line with characteristics similar to 9mm or 38 caliber bullts.

Edwards’ defense attorney, Tom Fortner, used this discrepancy to try and suggest that his client was not the only shooter at the scene.

“If you shot a 9mm ten times, would you then immediately stick it up against your chest?” he questoined.

“Personally, no,” DeBerry said.

“Because you would expect it to burn?” Fortner asked.

“Yes, sir,” DeBerry replied.

The court briefly heard from Edwards on Friday. Judge Faye Peterson asked him whether he would testify in the case. Edwards said he had still yet to decide whether or not he would testify.

Edwards was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. He pled not guilty and was denied bond in the case.

Court is expected to resume at 9:00 a.m. Peterson said the case should be wrapped up by early next week.