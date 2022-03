YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of protective vests for Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility jail guards.

The Yazoo Herald reported the vests cost about $11,000. Reverend Gregory Robertson donated at least two vests on behalf on the Yazoo Ministerial Association. Safety gear to protect the entire upper body was also purchased.

Warden Gary Edwards said the vests were necessary following multiple contraband busts.