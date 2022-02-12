BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A protest was held at B-Centennial Park in Brookhaven on Saturday, February 12 after a FedEx driver had allegedly been shot at while working.

D’Monterrio Gibson, 24, said his vehicle was shot at by two white men in January while he was making deliveries. He said the two men chased him and one shot multiple bullets into his vehicle. Gibson believes the men shot at him because he is Black.

The Black Panthers, Poor Peoples Campaign, National Association of for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Black Lives Matter and other organizations gathered in protest to demand that Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins resign. The groups also requested that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) take over the case. Leaders of the groups said they fear Collins is mishandling the case and is refusing to charge the suspects with a hate crime.