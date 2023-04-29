SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As more information is released about the death of Rasheem Carter, communities banded together to demand justice on Saturday.

The call for justice has gained national attention after the 25-year-old’s skeletal remains were found in Smith County in November 2022.

His family’s attorney said a third set of his remains were discovered in February 2023 and were identified by the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

A protest was held in Taylorsville on Saturday in support of Carter’s family.

“It could’ve been one of my family members, so I feel that his family needs the support from everybody around,” said Kourtni Strong, who attended the protest.

Carter’s family believes there was foul play in his death, and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump asked the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved in the case.

“This has really been a struggle for our family, but we’re going to do the best we can to fight. We’re going to do what we have to do to get the justice we deserve to have,” said Tiffany Carter, Rasheem Carter’s mother.

Multiple organizations, including Israel United in Christ, joined the march in solidarity. Some people drove from far away to attend the protest.

“I heard about this a couple of months ago, and it made me think about myself being a young, Black, African American, and I drive trucks. I’ve driven in these areas before, and I can sense the tension when I get out my vehicle. I’m not here to fight or anything like that. We’re just here to make a statement and hopefully get some justice for Rasheem,” said Marcellus Smith, who lives in Memphis, Tennessee.

In March 2023, officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said based on the condition of Carter’s remains, there was no means by which his cause of death could be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

DPS officials said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation into Carter’s death.