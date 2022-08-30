RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) has issued a boil water notice for customers in nine subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system.

The following areas are affected due to loss of water or water pressure:

Lakeshore Apartments

Brenhaven

Chesapeake

Kroger Shopping Center

Bank Plus

Riverchase

Ashland

Windward Bluff

Commonwealth

Officials said the loss of water pressure was due to and eight-inch broken water main. The notice affects 425 water connection in the areas.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has been notified of the loss of water pressure. Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

PRVWSD will take water samples from the affected area starting Tuesday, August 30. The boil water notice is in effect for at least 24 hours or until clear water sampling is received.