PRVWSD lifts recent boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Water Supply District (PRVWSD) have lifted the precautionary boil notice for the following:
- The Breakers
- Main Harbor
- North Harbor Condos
- Copper Ridge
- Harbortowne
- Mallard Pointe
- Overlook,
- Point Clear
- The Marina at Roses Bluff
- Roses Bluff
- Summers Bay
- Tavern Hills subdivisions
This also applies to the Jackson Yacht Club, Cock of the Walk, Crab’s Seafood Shack, Pelican Cove Grill, Reservoir Pointe, the Ridgeland Community Center, Old Trace Park and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District main office.