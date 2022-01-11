PRVWSD lifts recent boil water notice

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Jacqueline Epps, of Lexington, disappeared nine days ago. Authorities believe she was involved in an accident near the Shell on I-55. She was last seen asking to use a phone.

"We searched the area where the accident. We checked the woods. We was walking down the side of the highway. We was looking in ditches, and we passed out flyers in neighborhoods just looking for her," said Regina Epps.