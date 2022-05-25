CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2020, the City of Clinton filed a Formal Billing and Services Complaint against Entergy Mississippi, LLC.

In the filing, Clinton leaders asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate and determine if Entergy’s charges in regards to street lighting are unreasonable in accordance with Mississippi Code §77-3-41.

Clinton leaders said they have been attempting to have the streetlight rates examined for appropriateness fore more than two years.

During the May 2022 PSC meeting, PSC Chairman Dane Maxwell stated, “I will request the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff to review the regulatory framework associated with municipal street lighting in the state and prepare a report for the Commission; particularly addressing the manner in which the rates are designed for this service.”

According to Clinton leaders, the review and report could benefit Clinton and other municipal customers that also pay for street lighting from Entergy Mississippi.

“These charges are unconscionable on its face, particularly given the City’s position as a guardian of taxpayer dollars,” said Phil Fisher, Mayor of Clinton. “We sincerely appreciate and commend the leadership and actions of Chairman Dane Maxwell, for being willing to take a fresh look at this matter and bring clarity to the City of Clinton and the other 138 municipalities across the Entergy Mississippi service area.”