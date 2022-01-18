Psychosocial Rehabilitation facility to open in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex will be opening five new Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR) facilities throughout it’s nine-county region.

The first of locations will be opened at 150 Jefferson Davis Boulevard in Natchez. The PSR programs are designed to aid adults and seniors suffering from serious mental illnesses in having a more productive life.

Psychosocial Rehabilitation will be open Monday-Friday and will provide enrolled clients with transportation to and from the program.

If you are interested in registering for Psychosocial Rehabilitation, click here.