Puppies Rescued in Jones County

Powers firefighters help neighbors rescue four puppies from three culverts overnight.

It happened in the Mount Olive Community. All four puppies are now at “Southern Cross Animal Rescue” for emergency care.

Here is the press release from Powers Fire and Rescue:

Powers Fire & Rescue volunteer firefighters assisted Southern Cross Animal Rescue – SCAR volunteers and three local residents with the rescue of four puppies from three separate small road culverts in the Mount Olive Community overnight. The rescue spanned over two hours with one puppy in very poor condition. All four puppies were transported to SCAR for emergency care. A deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call and gave rescuers information on the whereabouts of the puppies.

Rescuers were faced with wet, muddy conditions, low light, limited operating space and rainfall halfway through the rescue effort. Despite the odds, all four puppies were rescued and are receiving care. Saving lives is what we do…in this case scared, wet and hungry puppies who will need loving care and a forever home. Check out their progress on the Southern Cross Animal Rescue – SCAR Facebook page.