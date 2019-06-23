Puppy Kissing Booth: Fun dog adoption and donations event in Fondren
Saltine Restaurant hosts Animal Rescue Fund Sunday, 2 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Saltine restaurant is hosting a fundraising event for Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi on Sunday.
There will be a doggy costume contest, a puppy kissing booth, and other outside activities.
You can even look at some adoptable dogs and cats and don't forget to bring donations. Some of the items the non- profit is asking for are food bowls, towels, washing detergent and dog toys.
The family friendly event starts at 2 p.m.
