Puppy Kissing Booth: Fun dog adoption and donations event in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Saltine restaurant is hosting a fundraising event for Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi on Sunday.

There will be a doggy costume contest, a puppy kissing booth, and other outside activities.

You can even look at some adoptable dogs and cats and don't forget to bring donations. Some of the items the non- profit is asking for are food bowls, towels, washing detergent and dog toys.

The family friendly event starts at 2 p.m.

