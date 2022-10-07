JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Grab your best purple running ‘dress’ for the annual Purple Dress Run 5K in Jackson!

The event helps raise money to benefit Catholic Charities Shelter for Battered Families.

This year’s event will take place on October 20 at 6:00 p.m. at The District at Eastover. All race participants will receive a t-shirt, swag bag and a free drink ticket for the live event.

There will also be a costume contest with prizes. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for contest and awards before the race. Participants can line up for the 5K at 5:45 p.m.

Race packets will be available for pickup on Wednesday, October 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cultivation Food Hall.

If you would like to register for the 5K, click here.