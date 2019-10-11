Que wants everyone to know she’s expecting!

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Humans are not the only ones that can have a maternity shoot.

Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue shared some exciting news about their dog Que. She’s expecting!

Check out some of the pictures of Que’s maternity shoot below.











From death row to the house!!

Que has exciting news to share. She is expecting. Que wants everyone to know from the stress of wondering if she would make it out alive to getting bigger and bigger, that it can be so tiring. She is quickly learning the ins and outs of keeping her babies bellies full. This bottle thing she says is so confusing and taxing. Is it 2 scoops of formula and one part water or is one scoop of formula and 2 parts water? Time to put my slippers on and take a nap break.

She is thankful she isn’t living in a small cage for hunting hounds anymore and can have her children in the comforts of AC and a soft bed.

From vetting to ultra sounds and xrays we are watching her carefully. Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue