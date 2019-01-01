R-L Zeigler Recall
Recall on Red Hots
Make sure to check your refrigerators! R-L Zeigler company is recalling 12 thousand pounds of ready to eat red hot sausage products. The items could contain metal pieces. The products produced on November 29th and have a use by date of January 24, 2019.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.