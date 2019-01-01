R-L Zeigler Recall

Local News

Posted: Jan 01, 2019

Make sure to check your refrigerators! R-L Zeigler company is recalling 12 thousand pounds of ready to eat red hot sausage products. The items could contain metal pieces. The products produced on November 29th and have a use by date of January 24, 2019.

