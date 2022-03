MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi will host the Race to Defeat Child Abuse.

The event will be held Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 a.m. at Half Shell Oyster House in Madison. All racers will receive a t-shirt with registration.

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi supports 12 local child advocacy centers who give hope and healing to the victims of child abuse in Mississippi.

To register for the event, click here.