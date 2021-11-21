Racers graduate from The Mississippi Cyclocross Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A graduation celebration was held at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland for children and adults after completing eight weeks of physical training. On Sunday, Mississippi Cyclocross held its annual Ridgeland Cyclocross Festival that brought out more than 200 bikers from across Mississippi.

The Mississippi Cyclocross is an organization that focuses on empowering the next generation through teaching principles like good sportsmanship attitude and teamwork. Organizers said after five years this is an event that dozens look forward to participating in yearly.



“Cyclocross is a mix of the sport of cycling it takes place in a controlled environment We are changing the behavior of our community improving the lives and well-being and pairing them with like-minded people who want to be outside riding their bikes and it’s a fun way to spend your day,” said Rolando Roman, Race Director of Mississippi Cyclocross Series.



Organizers also said the training programs will start again next year for children. For more information on how you can get involved, visit here.