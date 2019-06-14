Rail crossing in Crystal Springs has a deadly history; brother of a man killed in 2010 speaks out

A train crash in Crystal Springs left one man dead and another man in critical condition.

A cross on the shoulder of the railroad marks just one of the many deaths that’s happened on the track.

A family member of a person killed on in a previous train crash said little or nothing has been done to solve the problem

Daniel Minters, the b rother of Alonzo Minters killed by a train 2010.

“Does it have to be 20 or 30 fatalities down here for someone to put up gates that’s what I’m angry about I would hate for to see anyone else to get killed,” Daniel minters the brother of Alonzo Minters killed by a train 2010, said.

The track is named in the memory of his brother.

“However you want to phrase it hates arms have it installed down there before another death,“ Minters said.

Carey Nicks,32, died and 31-year -old Victor Jenkins was badly injured.

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones says this crossing continues to be problematic.

“Several people injured as a result of people crossing that crossing and being struck by a train —- I believe we had some traffic flashing yellow lights out there and I think they were in working last night it’s just a tragic accident that happened,” Jones said.

Willie Green is a cousin of Minters, and he is asking the board of Copiah County Board of Supervisors and others to listen to their concerns.

“My cousin got killed here they come back, and they put all these signs up and as you can see these signs are doing any good they need some crossings here, and they need an exit in the back,” Green said.

Another concern for neighbors is the quick turn on to Hartley Ln. with a tree line block some drivers view of the rail road.

Canadian National Rail made a statement in response to the incident.

“ CN crews responded to an incident involving a CN train and a motor vehicle at a crossing near Crystal Springs. The crossing is protected by cross bucks and stop signs. Two individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. As CN police is assisting the local police department with the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this point.”

M-DOT says their engineers perform diagnostic test to determine the best safety measures needed to be placed in areas of rail crossings.