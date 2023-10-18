JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The railroad crossing at West Northside Drive in Jackson will be temporarily closed on Thursday, October 19.

Officials said Canadian National Railway will make repairs at the location. The crossing is between California Avenue and Livingston Road, just south of Hico Park.

Repairs will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use California Avenue and Livingston Road as a temporary detour. There will be road closed and detour signs to assist drivers with directions.

CN estimates that the work will take about eight hours to complete.