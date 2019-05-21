Railroad crossings to close in Jackson for repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Kansas City Southern Railroad will temporarily close rail crossings in Jackson.
Staring this week, crews will work to replace the main line rail and rebuild each crossing.
The schedule of closures and recommended alternate routes are listed below:
- Westhaven Blvd. closed May 21st. Alt route: Dixon Rd.
- Boling St. closed May 21st. Alt route: Bullard St./Capitol St. to the west or Parkside Pl to the east.
- Dixon Rd. closed May 22nd. Alt route: Westhaven Blvd. or I-220.
- Ford Ave. closed May 22nd. Alt route: Boling St. or Parkside Pl.
- Parkside Pl closed May 23rd. Alt route: Boling St. or Prentiss St.
- Columbia Ave. closed May 23rd. Alt route: Ford Ave.
- Prentiss St. closed May 24th. Alt route: Longino St. or Parkside Pl.
- West St. crossing between Rankin St. and Silas Brown St. closed May 28. Alt route: State St.
- State St. crossing between Rankin St. and Silas Brown St. closed May 29. Alt route: West St.