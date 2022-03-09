JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a hard rainfall on Tuesday, a Jackson business owner was forced to close his doors for several hours.

The flooding happened at the J&A Fuel and Food Mart. The owner said the flood left the store filled with raw sewage and water.

Anthony Moore, a neighbor, said he shared pictures of the issue on social media in hopes the problem will be resolved soon.

“Mr. Brown has invested so much into his store. I felt that it was only right to at least document the damage that he is experiencing,” said Moore.

The owner said his business was closed from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday due to the damage, which cost him about $2,000.



“There have been several occasions where this has taken place, so therefore I am very fortunate and blessed to be a business owner in this community,” the owner said.

While at the store, WJTV 12 News noticed crews from the city’s Public Works Department completing a task on the street sewer.

“I would love to see the city step up and tell us how deep of a hole are we in as far as sewage and what are you all going to do to solve our problems,” said Moore.