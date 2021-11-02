Raising Cane’s to hire 85 workers for new Byram location

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced a new location will open in Byram in February 2022 on S. Siwell Road.

In the weeks ahead, Cane’s will hire more than 85 employees for multiple positions at the new restaurant. The positions range from management-level to hourly crew.

“This is the first new Raising Cane’s that we’ve opened in the area since January 2019, so we’re excited to bring our ONE LOVE to Byram,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Frank McCool. “This will also be the first Cane’s in Mississippi that will feature our new enhanced Restaurant design. We’re excited for the new design because it has a double drive-thru, ample parking, patio seating and an open kitchen. All of these elements will enable us to share our ONE LOVE with Customers even faster! We look forward to hiring a great Crew in the weeks ahead as we prepare to open in this wonderful Community.”