RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday marked a historic day in Raleigh. The town’s first Black female mayor was sworn in after winning a special election.

Mayor Angela Pickering said, ““This was a race about the citizens, not one kind of color. Raleigh needs a lot of attention, and I’m going to be there to give that attention.”

The mayor said the day was made even more special because she was able to make history during Black History Month. She hopes her story will help inspire the youth.

“I want to let all children know that they can do it. Don’t let nobody steal your glory. Don’t let nobody tell you what you can’t do.”

Pickering also said, “I’m willing to work hard and let’s get this growth back. I know you can’t do things overnight, and you can’t do things by yourself. So, I got to get with the board, and we have to all get on one accord and make it happen.”

The mayor said her first order of business will be to work on fixing the town’s water and sewage issues.