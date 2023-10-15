JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson organizations gathered at Dawson Elementary School on Sunday for a people’s rally.

The groups are concerned about schools and libraries closing in the capital city.

Jackson leaders are looking to shut down some libraries due to outstanding maintenance and repair needs. Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) have proposed either closing or consolidating several schools.

After the rally, there was a motorcade from Dawson Elementary School to the Medgar Evers Library.