JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson City Councilman is working to keep Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream alive while combating crime in the Capital City.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a rally and march from Freedom Corner to the Delta Mart shopping center in honor of Dr. King.

Community members and leaders spoke about issues plaguing the City of Jackson. The event also served as a resource center for community members to receive their COVID-10 booster shots. Community members could also learn more about youth programs available to those in need of strong male guidance.

“We want to see change in our city. We’ve come a long way. Things are happening great in our city, but it’s kind of overshadowed by the negative, sometimes. We’re here today to march and let people know that we, the police department, the fire department, the great citizens of Jackson, we’re tired and we’re encouraged at the same time,” said The Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis.

“It’s good to come out to see a group of people. Let us not forget all the work that Dr. King did. He gave us his heart. He gave us his talent. He gave us his steel. I encourage us to continue to shine light for him,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Councilman Stokes will host an award ceremony on Sunday, April 3 to recognize those who continue to hep service the Jackson community.