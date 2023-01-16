WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County this week.

The closure will affect both I-20 ramps at the I-20 Bovina/Tiffintown Road interchange (Exit 11).

Drivers should expect the temporary closures between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday, January 17 through Thursday, January 19.

MDOT officials said crews will conduct mill and overlay operations in the area.

Message boards will be in place to give traffic advanced warning of the temporary ramp closures. Drivers are advised to be alert for roadside crews.