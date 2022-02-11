CLINTION, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, Cam Akers is expected to play for the Rams that day.

On Friday, the Clinton native was celebrated by students at the Clinton Public School District. At Eastpoint Elementary, students learned about Akers’ career. Teachers used his stats in their lesson plans for reading and math.

“The reading standard is a timeline standard that we wanted the children to work on, dealing with Cam Akers’ career – his stats from Clinton, from Florida State and as well as the ones he has recently from the Rams,” explained Kim Boswell, a fourth grade teacher at Eastpoint Elementary.