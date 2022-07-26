NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Park Service law enforcement rangers, who are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday, July 21, believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The Natchez Democrat reported the crash happened early Thursday on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Adams County. Garrett Keating, 27, of Fayette, died in the crash.

Investigators said Keating’s vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Ranger Jamie Perry said told the newspaper that a routine toxicology report was ordered. He said more details about the crash cannot be released at this time.