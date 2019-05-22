Rankin Co. Republican voters meet over a dozen candidates at once

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) - Conservative candidates from across the state descended onto Brandon today for a meet the candidates’ event put on by the Rankin County Republican Women's Club.

Those running for local seats got three minutes to speak while gubernatorial candidates received five.

This was like attending a political convention with tables set up all around the room giving people the chance to not only hear every candidate speak but also interact with them about issues and question their policies.

For some people the primary can be a tougher race than the general election because it’s their own party against itself.

“You have to judge them by the issues they stand on. Education,” voter Jim Pagen said. “Mississippi being last in so many areas, how they can improve that.”

From all three republican gubernatorial candidates Reeves, Foster, and Waller, down to County Supervisors and Judges Voters were informed all across the board.

“We may not know who our supervisor is, or what district that is or who your justice court judge is,” Rankin County resident Ben Sapp told us. “So I think events like this you actually get to know those people you learn and realize that’s not some sign or name I saw they’re important to.”

On stage the candidates were broken up into three groups and given three to five minutes to speak their agendas before going to their tables and meeting one on one with the public.

“I love this because you have to go to so many places if you went to individual rallies,” voter Cindy Sellers said. “This gets them all in one place and you can almost compare two people that are running for the same office.”

Following the governors speech, Jennifer Hall the president of the Rankin County Republican Women’s Club urged voters to keep unity within the party and look to the general election.

On the other side of the isle the Rankin County Federation of Democratic Women will be holding a similar event to meet the local democrat candidates June 11th at the Soulshine pizza factory.