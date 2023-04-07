RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be extended bridge closure in Rankin County.

According to MDOT, both directions of State Route 18 over Dabbs Creek at Rock Hill Road and Kersh Road will be closed beginning Monday, April 24 at 7:00 a.m. and will remain in place through December 2023.

The closure is due to a bridge replacement project.

Crews said motorists should detour via State Route 43 and I-20 during the closure timeframe.